Swiss National Bank Purchases 41,300 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,116 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Viper Energy worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 530,479 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,223,344 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $57,485,000 after buying an additional 145,221 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Viper Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

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Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -141.06 and a beta of 0.40. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $499.81 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

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