Swiss National Bank Purchases 42,900 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of W.P. Carey worth $43,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

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W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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