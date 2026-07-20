Swiss National Bank Purchases 52,440 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,941 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Cigna Group worth $209,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cigna Group by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after purchasing an additional 972,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CI opened at $281.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $286.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.43. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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