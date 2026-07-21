Swiss National Bank Purchases 52,700 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Ameren worth $87,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,559,565,000 after buying an additional 495,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ameren by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,473,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,966,000 after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.95. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.57 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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