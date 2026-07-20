Swiss National Bank Purchases 53,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Swiss National Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,400 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $180,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $706,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $203.22 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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