Swiss National Bank Purchases 90,800 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of American Tower worth $237,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.0%

AMT stock opened at $170.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.72. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

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American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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