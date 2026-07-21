Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,585 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $125,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 723.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Weiss Ratings raised Carrier Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

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Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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