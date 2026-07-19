Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947,360 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 292,480 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Visa worth $1,495,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

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Visa Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $358.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $643.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.20. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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