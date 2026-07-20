Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,400 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $250,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $440,614,000 after buying an additional 807,962 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $274,625,000 after buying an additional 747,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $787.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $870,507.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

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