Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 323,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Altria Group worth $325,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.6%

Altria Group stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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