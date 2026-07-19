Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Amphenol worth $453,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

Amphenol stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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