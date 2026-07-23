Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,765 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of CoStar Group worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CSGP opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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