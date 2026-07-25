Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of H World Group worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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