swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys 72,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 5.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $215,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after buying an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $79,438,000 after buying an additional 553,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 372,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $12,504,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LYB opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here