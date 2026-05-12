swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $11.92 Million Stake in APA Corporation $APA

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,780 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the period. APA comprises approximately 8.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 0.14% of APA worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,777 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,049.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the company's stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,818 shares of the company's stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In related news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $240,349.82. This trade represents a 77.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.85.

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APA Stock Up 3.2%

APA stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.The firm's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

See Also

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