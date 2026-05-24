Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 84,243.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,202 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,050 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.33% of Sylvamo worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Sylvamo Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SLVM opened at $38.13 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's payout ratio is 71.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,646.64. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

See Also

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