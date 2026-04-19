Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after buying an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,597,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,749,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,019,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,235,000 after buying an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,798,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.74.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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