Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 541.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 83,751 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

See Also

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