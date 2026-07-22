Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,943 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Synchrony Financial worth $71,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $383,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,494,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $38,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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