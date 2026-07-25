Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $107,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.00 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $456.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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