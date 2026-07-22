Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,676 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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