Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $481.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $429.27 and its 200-day moving average is $445.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here