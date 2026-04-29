Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Synopsys were worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $483.89 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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