Syon Capital LLC Buys 86,482 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,482 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in NU were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NU by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,448,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,637 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in NU by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in NU by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,016,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NU by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,004,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,001,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,099 shares of the company's stock worth $134,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

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