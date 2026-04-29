Sysco Corporation $SYY Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,025 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 467,077 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.24% of Sysco worth $84,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.57.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Stock Down 2.7%

SYY stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Sysco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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