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Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Sysco logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP reduced its Sysco stake by 12.3% in the first quarter, selling 87,224 shares and retaining 623,073 shares valued at approximately $44.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 83.41% of Sysco.
  • Sysco reported quarterly EPS of $0.94, slightly below the $0.95 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $20.52 billion. The stock opened at $83.07, versus an analyst consensus price target of $88.00.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with eight Buy ratings, seven Holds and one Sell; the overall consensus rating is Hold. Meanwhile, director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares worth about $1.0 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sysco.

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Sysco worth $44,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $542,780,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sysco by 301.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Melius Research cut Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

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