Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 437,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Sysco were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $3,596,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,589,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $313,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,323,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $203,861,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 960 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,716. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Sysco had a return on equity of 79.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses with food products and related services. Its customers include restaurants, healthcare and educational institutions, lodging businesses, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, meat, seafood, produce, dairy products, and shelf-stable goods, along with nonfood items such as kitchen supplies and cleaning products. Sysco also offers services and resources intended to support customers' operations, including menu planning and business guidance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report