Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 99,442 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,538 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 99,442 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.20% of ICF International worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

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ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $101.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business's revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $993,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,080.88. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.39 per share, for a total transaction of $491,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,953.06. This represents a 49.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

About ICF International

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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