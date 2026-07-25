Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 12,790 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $191,707,000 after buying an additional 563,178 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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