Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,026 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $10,017,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.32% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,948.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.80.

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Qualys Trading Up 2.8%

QLYS stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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