Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,748 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.48% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,572 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 273,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9,627.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 125,398 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $52.52 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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