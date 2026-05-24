Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,612 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 46,072 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.63% of Steven Madden worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,095.20. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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