Systematic Financial Management LP Has $59.49 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,252 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. OSI Systems comprises about 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.42% of OSI Systems worth $59,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in OSI Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 343,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OSI Systems by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,800,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,222,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Up 6.9%

OSIS stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day moving average of $270.27. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.45 and a fifty-two week high of $311.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.00.

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About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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