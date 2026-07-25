Systematic Financial Management LP Has $8.12 Million Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. $KVHI

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,214 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 167,168 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 4.65% of KVH Industries worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,284 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 81,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 84.5% during the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KVH Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on KVHI

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVH Industries stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.56 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff sold 35,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 290,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,092 shares of company stock worth $423,099 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KVH Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KVH Industries wasn't on the list.

While KVH Industries currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here