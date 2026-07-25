Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.42% of Science Applications International worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.29. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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