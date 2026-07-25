Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,065 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 107.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 215,998 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,596 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,193 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Trading Up 0.5%

Teleflex stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here