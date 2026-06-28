T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 123,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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