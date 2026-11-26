Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1,098.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 163,569 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $6,625,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $839,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $758,977,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $583,675,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $349,928,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TMUS opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.33. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TMUS:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile is reportedly acquiring 600 MHz spectrum from Bluewater Wireless, a move that could strengthen network coverage and capacity as wireless competition intensifies. T-Mobile customers are in line for a significant network boost

T-Mobile is reportedly acquiring 600 MHz spectrum from Bluewater Wireless, a move that could strengthen network coverage and capacity as wireless competition intensifies. Neutral Sentiment: Black Friday promotions across T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and its business services include substantial device savings. The offers may help attract customers, though their effect on sales and margins is unclear. Black Friday Gets a Magenta Makeover

Black Friday promotions across T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and its business services include substantial device savings. The offers may help attract customers, though their effect on sales and margins is unclear. Negative Sentiment: One report says TMUS is down more than 10% this year despite strong earnings, citing a worrying churn figure and rumors of a satellite rival as possible reasons investors remain cautious. These concerns may offset the company’s recent earnings strength. T-Mobile Is Down More Than 10% This Year

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Daniel James Drobac sold 772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $137,670.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,592.94. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless communications provider serving consumers, businesses and government customers across the United States. Its services include voice, messaging and data connectivity, supported by a nationwide 5G network. The company offers wireless plans and devices through its T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. It also provides home internet, business connectivity and wholesale wireless services. T-Mobile's roots include VoiceStream Wireless, which adopted the T-Mobile name in the United States in 2002.

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