T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 120,151 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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