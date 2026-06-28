T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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