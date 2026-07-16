T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 144,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of T-Mobile US worth $1,073,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. KeyCorp estimate updates for T-Mobile US

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Yahoo Finance article on TMUS valuation and analyst support

Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. MarketBeat article on TMUS and Starlink threat

Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a Sector Outperform rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Scotiabank price target update

Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature said TMUS screens as a strong value stock, but the piece was more about style-score methodology than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks value stock article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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