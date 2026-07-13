T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $187.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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