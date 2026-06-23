T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.27.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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