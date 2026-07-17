T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.96.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an Overweight rating with a $260 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power.

KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an rating with a price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution.

Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Analysts Estimate T-Mobile (TMUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $243 from $263 but maintained a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift.

Scotiabank trimmed its price target to from but maintained a rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results.

Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst concerns around competitive pressure, including potential risks from Starlink and spectrum valuation debate, have led to a modest cut in fair value estimates and may be weighing on sentiment. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $192.85 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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