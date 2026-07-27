T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Boosted by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $63,009,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $180.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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