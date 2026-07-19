T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Reduced by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Arete Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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