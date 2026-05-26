T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of T-Mobile US worth $697,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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