T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528,226 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,811,906 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $550,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,946,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,176,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856,528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $409,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,475 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,666,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $393,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,402,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $371,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE BAH opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

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About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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