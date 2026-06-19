T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $392.02 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 6.87% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $392,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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