T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 664,202 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505,195 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 664,202 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.66% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $1,151,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,925,525 shares of the company's stock worth $2,275,728,000 after buying an additional 3,293,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,151,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 817,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company's stock worth $318,231,000 after acquiring an additional 462,249 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.9%

WTW opened at $255.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.07 and a 200 day moving average of $295.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.00.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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